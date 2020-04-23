The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting that Webster County has had three more people test positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with the coronavirus.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available 1-4 p.m. this Friday at OCH Wellpointe Family Medical Center, 543 W. Hubble Drive, Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.