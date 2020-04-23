The Webster County Health Unit has released more information on the three new COVID-19 cases that The Mail reported on earlier today.
Included are some locations visited by one or more of the new COVID-19 patients that were identified.
A news release from the Health Unit follows:
The Webster County Health Unit recently received notice of three additional COVID-19 cases in Webster County, bringing our total number of cases to 13. One patient remains hospitalized and two have been medically cleared by their physicians.
To protect the patients’ right of privacy, identifying information will not be provided. These three new positive cases are all located in the northeast part of Webster County. All three of the new patients are medically quarantined and are being monitored in their respective residences. Other family members residing in the same home have been instructed to self-quarantine.
Between the three new patients, it was also determined that there was possible public exposure at numerous locations in Webster and surrounding counties. Our epidemiology staff compiled a list of those locations as follows:
- MFA Agri Services in Conway on April 9th at 12:00 pm.
- Hannah’s General Store at 725 W. Jefferson in Conway on April 15th between 3:00 and 3:30 pm.
- Kum & Go at 656 N. Jefferson Ave in Lebanon on April 15th at 2:00 pm.
- Harbor Freight in Lebanon on April 15th at 1:00 pm.
- King Cash Saver in Lebanon on April 15th at 2:00 pm.
- Walmart in Lebanon on April 19th at 1:00 pm.
- Casey’s General Store at 919 W. Washington in Marshfield on April 17th between 4:00 and 5:00 pm.
- Orscheln Farm and Home in Marshfield on April 17th at 5:00 pm.
- Murphy USA Gas Station in Marshfield on April 20th between 10:00 and 11:00 am.
- Walmart in Marshfield on April 13th and April 17th between 3:00 and 5:00 pm.
- Walgreens in Marshfield on April 9th, April 18th, and April 20th between 1:00 and 3:00 pm.
- Hannah’s General Store in Niangua on April 7th between noon and 1:00 pm.
- Kum & Go at 3445 E. Kearney (65 & Kearney) in Springfield on April 18th and April 20th at 2:00 pm.
There is a very small risk of exposure from any of these locations; however, you should be fully aware of any symptoms, fever of 100.4 or greater, a dry cough, and/or shortness of breath. Should you experience any or all of these symptoms, you should report these to your primary care provider. Your provider will be the one to determine whether you should be tested.
Again, please continue to do what you know to do regardless of what others are doing or not doing. Your efforts are truly appreciated to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since testing criteria has been changed to where it’s more readily available with even one symptom, the number of positive cases will increase. This is not necessarily because there are more with the disease, but that more people are being tested.
If you have any questions, the State continues to have the COVID-19 Hotline available. You can call 877-435-8411 to ask any questions related to the coronavirus. You may also call the Health Unit at 417-859-2532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.