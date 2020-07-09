If there is a Fourth of July parade to be had, Marshfieldians are going to turn out for it. This year marked the 141st time that proved to be true.
It was an interesting event to witness as I stood on the steps of the Webster County Justice Center and watched spectators arrived. Typically, parade-goers stake out their seats early, and by the time the parade reaches the square, crowds line sidewalks on both sides of the street. By mutual agreement, we let the little ones step to the front, and we all keep an eye on them as if we are truly one big family.
This year, 10 minutes before the parade stepped off, I surveyed the crowd on the square. Small groups of family members and good friends dotted the sidewalk, with plenty of space between each grouping. Very few people wore masks, although I was one of them, but folks seemed to take social distancing requirements seriously, and friendly waves and shouted conversations were most of the interactions I observed between the groups.
This year, the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce arranged a much longer parade than usual as a way of allowing citizens to choose social distancing, if they so desired, rather than being required to pack in tightly along a shorter route. The plan seemed to work. All along the extended route leading into and out of the fair, people could be seen in lawn chairs outside their parked vehicles or gathered on lawns up and down the street. The relaxed, celebratory atmosphere of the small groups was fun to witness, and it all looked a little different than what I had observed in the past.
What strikes me about the accommodations spectators took to safely view the July 4 parade is the fact that their precautions were completely voluntary. Anyone could have come to the square and enjoyed the parade as they had in years past, but many found other viewing options, and those who did venture to the square showed up with great care for one another’s health and safety.
Distribution of candy and flyers was prohibited out of an abundance of caution in our coronavirus year, and I’ve heard that some children were pretty disappointed. Even I like to scan the route after everyone leaves to see if I can scare up a Tootsie Roll or two.
But without the mad scramble for handouts, it was possible to enjoying the parade in a slightly different way. I know I found myself waving more to those who were passing by, and I noticed the smiles on their faces. I examined all of the entries, noting the care put into the floats, laughing at the antics of the Shriners in their little cars and marveling at the majesty of the horses.
I love that we are a community that takes care of one another. I know most of us understand that the precautions we take, from mask-wearing to social distancing, are not solely for our own benefit. They are to keep our neighbors safe as well, in exactly the way we all keep an eye out for each other’s children, and perhaps demonstrate for them how to stand as the flag passes by.
Good job, Marshfield. You really showed up for each other at Saturday’s celebration, and I believe we’re a safer community because of the care we showed for one another.
