This is not my newspaper. I may manage it but it is not mine. It is yours.
That may seem like a throwaway line but it is the truth. This paper should mirror the community it serves. It should reflect the values and personality of the readers. ALL the readers.
Admittedly this is a very conservative area in terms of ideology and politics but there should also be a place for alternative views and opinions.
While I am a devout conservative, I realize that not everyone in our county believes as I do and therefore I welcome alternate opinions. I may write columns with a conservative bent but that does not mean I reject other points of view.
My most difficult task is finding someone to represent the more liberal opinion to our readers. Perhaps there is a misconception that when the publisher or editor is conservative, that other opinions or criticism will not be tolerated. That could not be farther from the truth.
This paper should be that clearing house of ideas and discussion. It will not, however, be a haven for partisan rhetoric and agendas.
Ninety percent of our news has no "side." No left or right. It is, as they said on Dragnet, just the facts. Frankly that is what drew me to small, community news versus the larger media. In metro areas they seem to politicize everything down to tee ball games…if they were to cover that sort of thing.
That is not who we are but we do like to venture into political issues from time to time and the opinion page is a great place for that discussion. Whether a point-counterpoint debate on a specific topic or readers letting their opinions be known, our opinion pages are open for business to all readers, not just those who agree with us.
I am asking all of you to participate in our discussion with your thoughts and ideas. Write a letter or pen a guest column. From time to time we may suggest a topic and invite readers to present the more liberal opinion.
Conservatism is something that comes easy to me so I have no problem espousing its virtues but the other side of the coin is quite foreign to me and that is where I need help.
Write letters, agree with us or disagree. We have thick skin and will take all comers.
I have even been known to change my mind before when confronted with a compelling argument but you are going to have to be on your A game.
If you would like to be considered for becoming a regular contributor with a more liberal opinion, please contact me at dannab@phillipsmedia.com and we may add you to a pool of folks we reach out to from time to time to write an alternative view on an issue.
We represent all Webster countians and realize no two are exactly alike and that is why we need everyone to make this paper the best resource for entertainment and enlightenment it can be.
