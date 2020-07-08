Wanda (Deckard) Perryman was born March 31, 1945, to Vernon and Louise (Clift) Deckard in Niangua, Missouri, and departed this life on July 2, 2020.
She graduated from Niangua High School and then Draughon’s Business College in Springfield, Missouri. After graduation she worked for Judge Childress in the Webster County Courthouse for several years before becoming the mother of two children.
Kenneth Perryman married Wanda, the love of his life, almost 50 years ago and she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed living on their farm, working in the garden, and spending time with her family. Wanda was well known for her homemade dinner rolls. All their married life, Wanda and Kenneth attended Little Vine Church, where she made many friends. Family and friends were important to her, as she would spend hours writing letters and sending cards to them. Wanda always had a smile for everyone she came in contact with, even to the very end of her life.
After seven years of kidney dialysis and other health problems, and recently spending two weeks in ICU at Mercy Hospital, Wanda made the decision to stop dialysis and go home to be with her Maker.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Elvin and Rosabell Perryman; and a sister-in-law, Joann Lowery.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Greg; daughter, Malissa Smith (Greg); five grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan and Mark Perryman and Keira Gallup and Sebastian Smith; sisters, Thelma McGrath (Jim) and Jeanne Donaldson (Alan); brothers, Roger Deckard (Rita) and Darrell Deckard (Lisa); and brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Regina Perryman and Mike and Marie Perryman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Little Vine Cemetery, Grovespring, in the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
