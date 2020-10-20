Vivian Ruth Joiner, Marshfield, was born July 15, 1931 in Marshfield, MO to James and Elizabeth (Deckard) Rader. She departed this life on October 14, 2020 in Webco Manor at the age of 89.
Vivian was a homemaker, and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley “Jim” Joiner; sisters, Edith Nelson, Ethel Curtis, Virginia Lapeer, and Louise McNabb; and brothers, Clarence Rader, Luther Rader, and Lowell Rader.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Janet Replogle (Jack), Morrisville; grandson, Christopher Replogle (Heather), Republic; and two great grandchildren, Grace Elisabeth Replogle and Elise Garretty Replogle.
Graveside services were at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Black Oak Church or Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
