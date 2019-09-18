Two men walked around the Webster County Courthouse in Marshfield on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
While it was a brief stop, Ivor Ellul, of Houston, Texas, and his nephew, Mark Camilleri, of Malta, wanted to get a look at Marshfield's historic landmark, the Edwin P. Hubble telescope replica. It was just one of the highlights for the two travelers, who are following the path through historic Route 66.
"My nephew met me up in Chicago," said Ellul. “We have been planning to go down Route 66, so we started off on Sept. 9 in Chicago, and this is one of our stops. This is a side visit to look at the Hubble Telescope."
The trip wasn't necessarily spurred on by their interest in history, but rather their love for science. Ellul, who holds a doctorate in engineering, works as managing director for CiSK Ventures, Ltd., in Houston, Texas, while Camilleri serves as a doctor of his own private practice in Malta.
"Our careers are focused on engineering and science, so viewing a telescope like this one is something significant and interesting to us," said Ellul.
According to Ellul, it will take 21 days for them to travel all of Route 66. From Missouri, Ellul said they would go through Tulsa, Oklahoma, and continue down Route 66, but they planned on taking a few detours to Monument Valley, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.
"Mark has never seen the Grand Canyon before," said Ellul. "I have, but he hasn’t, so we definitely wanted to go there. He’s been taking a lot of pictures and has a collection of videos, so he'll end up doing something on YouTube."
For his first time driving through Route 66, Camilleri said he’s enjoyed the experience so far, adding he couldn’t pick a favorite from everything he’s seen along the way.
“It’s hard to pick a favorite, but it’s all been good,” said Camilleri. “For example, today we had four or five stops, a mix of nice bridges, good food and natural beauty, like the Meramec Caverns, so it has a bit of everything.”
Camilleri said he’s only in the United States for four weeks before he heads back to Malta on Oct. 4. As for what he likes about the United States, he said it’s not only the people, but getting a chance to see American landmarks and roadside attractions for himself.
"A lot of the world sees America on screen," said Camilleri. "We read about America, we see films about America and TV shows about America, so when you see these things live, it’s very cool because you realize what you see on screen is really what you see, but it’s there right in front of you. That’s an extra layer I enjoy because I’m a bit of a movie fan."
Regarding what he likes about Marshfield, Camilleri said, “I was noticing how the courthouse is surrounded by lots of legal buildings, so there’s a lot of options for people who use them. You have a strong, legal profession in Marshfield. No, in all seriousness, I like the square and your big sign on the industrial tower there."
