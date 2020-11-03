Virginia Faye Cooper, Marshfield, was born May 28, 1930 in Fordland, MO to Louis and Edna (Hosiner) Andreatta. She departed this life on October 20, 2020 in her home at the age of 90.
Virginia was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and she had worked at Marshfield Wal-Mart for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester “Red” Cooper; her son, Tommy Joe Cooper; siblings, George Robert Andreatta. John Andreatta, Mary Lou Levinson, Kathleen Schmidt, and Angeline Uzell.
Virginia is survived by her children, John Cooper (Rhonda), Roger Cooper (Jorenda), Kevin Cooper, and Cindy Dunn (Noel), all of Marshfield; her sister, Helen Blazer, CA; nine grandchildren, Nikki, Daniel, Natalie, Angela, Kristina, Cindy, Carrie, Cheratin, and Lindsey; twenty-two great-grandchildren, Bailee, Addison, Eric, Rhett, Brandtley, Maycee, Cassie, Alliyah, Ruby, Hoyt, Elle, Raylee, Crew, Josie, Gatlin, Easton, Mollie, Kennasyn, Griffin, Piersyn, Beckham, and Christiana; one very special great-great-grandchild, Brynlee Heape; her very special cousin, Theda Mackey; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass was at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment followed in Marshfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Webster County Food Pantry or Preferred Hospice and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
