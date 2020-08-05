Virginia Ann Price, daughter of Fred and Ada (Selph) Poindexter, was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Elkland, Missouri. She passed away at 5:08 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, at the age of 86.
Virginia was a homemaker and member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rex; her son, Blaine; and her sister, Lela Mae Davis.
Survivors include one nephew and and his wife, Mark and Sheila Davis, Elkland; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, under the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
