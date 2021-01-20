Violet Verniece (Peak) Wallace, Marshfield, Missouri was born on May 10, 1926 in Greene County, Missouri to Charley and Florence Peak and passed away January 13, 2021 at Marshfield Care Center, and onto her Heavenly Home at the age of 94 years, 8 months and 3 days.
Verniece grew up in Fair Grove, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Clark P. Wallace on August 27, 1946. To this union six children were born. Verniece was a homemaker the majority of her life. She devoted her time to her kids and her grandkids, great and great great grandkids. All the grandkids called her Grandma Mert. After Clark passed away in January 1981, she had the good fortune to meet Joseph Slay. The 16 years they had together they had many adventures. Joe passed away June 1997. She remained at home until her health began to fail in 2016. She then required more assistance and went to live in the nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clark Wallace; longtime friend Joe Slay; her brothers, Vess, Lloyd, Carl, Chuck and Don Peak; sister, Letha Hill. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Wallace, sons-in-laws, Bob Deckard, Terry Hook and Keith Bethel.
Verniece is survived by her children, Kay Wallace (Kenny’s wife), David (Beverly) Wallace, Darrell (Nancy) Wallace, Carol Deckard, Kay/Mouse Cruise-Hook and Victor/Bunt (Cathy) Wallace; her grandchildren, Angela (Doyle) Dixon and family, Lori (Gerald) Gardner and family, Justin (Rose) Wallace and family, Kim (Scott) Crowder, Adam (Alisha) Wallace and family, Cherish Wallace, Christina Deckard, Robert Deckard and Bradley Deckard, Tim (Cathy) Cruise and family, Misty (Rocky) Higgins, Lacey (Chris) Durham and family, Megan Wallace and family, and Braden Wallace; sisters, Fannie Brown, Mary (Bill) Burrell, Minnie Johnson; and brother Raymond Peak. She is also survived by Joe’s children, Denny (Dottie) Slay and family, Judy Bowen and family, Shirley (Mike) Collison and family, Joe (Nancy) Slay and family and Mary (Jeff) Dubois and family. Verniece is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Verniece lived a long, full, blessed life and had lots of love to give. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Graveside services for Violet Verniece (Peak) Wallace were held 2 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Bass Chapel Cemetery, Strafford, Missouri. Visitation was held 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Due to Covid-19 social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced. Memorial donations may be Bass Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
