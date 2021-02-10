In a homecoming fit for a queen, the city of Marshfield lined the streets Saturday, Feb. 6 to welcome back 16-year-old high school sophomore Morgan Green, who has been gone for the last six-and-a-half months been battling cancer.
“We know their family, but I think everybody is just out here today to show support for Morgan,” said spectator Lucas LaRue. “It’s been such a long battle for her and this is something small we can do. A little cold weather is nothing compared to what she has been through for the past half a year.”
“Having children close in age really puts it in perspective as to what their family has been through,” added Tonya LaRue. “We need to continue to support them as much as we can.”
Green was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) July 20, 2020, taking her away from the current school year, where she would have also reprised her role as staff ace on the varsity softball team. AML forms in the bone marrow and moves into the bloodstream quickly. It can spread to other body parts including the liver, spleen, lymph nodes and the central nervous system. Due to AML’s aggressive nature, doctors must use an intense treatment plan to fight it effectively.
Hundreds and hundreds of community members parked their cars, brought lawn chairs, and toted signs and balloons from I-44 through town on Spur Drive. They didn’t stop there: the crowd continued to grow as the route led Green to the four-way stop, A Highway and on to Commerce Road. There were #FightFor3 shirts as far as the eye could see.
Michelle Kimrey and Cindy Sheffer organized the event complete with a police escort by Marshfield Police Department and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a hero’s welcome for her, she’s been gone for nearly seven months,” said Sheffer. “It’s truly an incredible journey this young lady has had.”
Green began treatment in late July and things were not easy along the way, but her and her family never lost their faith. Looking at the beautiful, smiling young woman waving as she made her way home Saturday, one would never guess the journey she has been on.
WATCH Morgan's homecoming below:
