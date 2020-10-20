Vidella Alene Detherow Lakey, Marshfield, was born October 4, 1941 in Niangua, MO to Harley and Mildred (Thomas) Cook. She departed this life on October 15, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield at the age of 79.
Vidella had many hobbies that kept her busy-piecing quilts, embroidery, crochet, word searches, canvas weaving, and cooking for her husband. She was saved in revival and Baptized when there was ice around the edges of the water. She enjoyed writing scripture, was a former member of Harvest Time Tabernacle, Marshfield, and was currently a member of Calvary’s Mission Church, Strafford.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband George Detherow; her late husband, Leonard Lakey; and her sister, Helen Cantrell.
She is survived by her siblings, Bob Cook (Ann), Niangua; Martin Cook (Pam), Niangua, Sharon Hunt, Marshfield, Judy Payne (Robert), Lebanon, and Jane Dinwiddie (Michael), Seymour; brother-in-law, Toney Cantrell; several nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Karen Brown, Springfield.
Graveside services were at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.