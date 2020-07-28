Veronica Mary Tuley, Marshfield, was born October 2, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Ida (Coffman) Kmieciak. She passed away on July 23, 2020 in Cox South Hospital at the age of 65.
Veronica was a traveling nurse. She had worked in cancer, cardiac, pediatric and intravenous radiology, and at the Mayo Clinic. She enjoyed scrapbooking. Veronica loved her family and her dogs, Ivy and Hannah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Joan Lee, Joseph Kmieciak, Jr., and Edward Kmieciak.
Veronica is survived by her husband, Ray Tuley, Marshfield; two sons, Ray Tuley, Jr. (Jacinda), Ozark, and Steven Tuley (Jessica), Nixa; and five grandchildren, Max, Nathan, Ryan, Savanna, and Nichole.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
