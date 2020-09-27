Vernon Dean Jones, 78, of Niangua, Mo., was born Sept. 27, 1941, to Clarence Thomas and Hazel Irene McDonald (Jones) in Grovespring, Mo., and departed this life for his heavenly home on Sept. 23, at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel Jones; and son-in-law, Eric Nichols.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Carlee; son Randall Jones and wife Jennifer; daughters Delynn Perryman and husband Bob; Marcia Ellis and husband Mark; seven grandchildren, Baylie Jones and wife Hannah, Madysen Jones, Elizabeth Perryman, David Perryman, Ryan Ellis, Garrett Ellis and Kate Ellis; one great-granddaughter, Ansley; sister Louise Fern Jones and husband Edwin; as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.
On Sept. 4, 1965, Vernon Dean Jones was united in marriage to Carlee Kathern Shaver. To this union, three children were born. From an early age, Vernon loved all genres of music. He sang, played the fiddle, guitar and piano. He was an avid student of history and geography and spent years researching and compiling an extensive family genealogy. He knew the call letters of all the radio stations nationwide. Vernon accepted Christ as his Savior at a young age. In 2015, Vernon rededicated his faith and was baptized.
Graveside services for Vernon Dean Jones will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Due to COVID-19, the visitation will be come and go. Memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Society or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
