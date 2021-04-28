Those who attended the 16th Annual Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield probably saw the vendors along Marshfield’s historic square downtown, including a Marshfield Mail booth!
Thank you to the Webster County community who came out and saw us at the events Friday and Saturday, you were able to help us help the children by signing up or renewing your subscription at the event. For each subscription, customers also received a $10 gift card.
The Marshfield Mail donated $5 per subscription to Grace Place Children’s Home. The $10 gift card and $5 donations create a total of $15 worth of incentives to celebrate the festival’s 15th year.
The winner of our Cherry Blossom Tree giveaway at the event is Edie Dunbar, congratulations Edie! We look forward to providing you with the local news you trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.