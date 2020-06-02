Velva Marie Valdez, 65, Marshfield, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Marshfield.
Velva was a registered nurse and of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include three daughters, Christine Brosam, Marshfield, Mickella Scharff, Emporia, Kansas, and Janis Bilson, Kansas City, Kansas; two sons, Ronnie Schumm, Marshfield, and Timothy Lucas, Emporia, Kansas; five brothers; four sisters; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be in Lyon, Kansas, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home., Inc., Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.