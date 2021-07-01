The Webster County Fair will add two events to the Ellis O. Jackson exhibit building this year – barn quilt and country cured ham shows. County Engagement Specialist for the University of Missouri Extension Center in Webster County, Kyle Whittaker, will be organizing the exhibits this year and host the peoples choice voting.
“I’ve taught several barn quilt classes so we’re having a peoples choice barn quilt show… anybody that comes through building can vote on whichever quilt they like most,” Whittaker said. “The top three barn quilts will receive ribbons and premium money. The grand and reserve will also receive added prize money.”
The show is open to anyone and barn quilts 4’ x 4’ or less, highlighting a large number of barn quits that were made as part of the MU Extension barn quilt class. Whittaker has taught several barn quilt classes in the area and was an Agriculture Education instructor for 29 years, teaching hundreds of kids how to cure hams.
“I’ve taught country cured ham classes the last few years in Webster County so this year I thought we should add it as a show,” he said. “A dozen hams will be judged which is something different that the fair’s never had… Chet and Bill’s Processing as well as Zimmerman Meats is sponsoring the show with $100 in prize money to be awarded to the grand and reserve in the amount of $50 each.”
The hams judged at this year’s fair were dry cured at classes this past January. Additional classes will be held again in early January 2022. These classes walk through the stages of country curing a ham, according to Whittaker.
“You literally put cure on them and hang them in a barn. They hang 2.5 days for every pound of the ham,” he explained. “Then you take the cure off and the ham ages 2-3 months before being cold smoked before they’re ready to eat. Back in the day, they had these old smokehouses and that’s what they did… they don’t cook them in there, they just put smoke on them for flavor.”
To get in on the contests next year, follow the MU Extension Center for announcements on future classes. To find its page, search University of Missouri Extension Webster County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.