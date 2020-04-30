According to the Webster County Health Unit, two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county. Identifying information has not been provided, but the two live in the same household and are quarantined there.
The Health Unit also reports that two more cases have been medically cleared, and this makes four of the 15 cases in the county to be declared recovered from COVID-19.
The following news release from the Webster County Health Unit outlines some pubic exposure in Greene County stores, Lowe’s and Hyvee in Springfield, on April 22-23.
The Webster County Health Unit recently received notice of two additional COVID-19 cases in Webster County, bringing our total number of cases to 15. Both of these cases reside in the same household.
To protect the patients’ right of privacy, identifying information will not be provided. These two new positive patients are located in the southeast part of Webster County. Both are medically quarantined and are being monitored in their residence.
Between the two new patients, it was also determined that there was possible public exposure at a few locations in Greene County. Our epidemiology staff compiled a list of those locations as follows: - April 22 at 8:30-9:00am, Lowe's on Primrose St - April 22 at 4:00pm, Hyvee on Battlefield St - April 23 at 8:30-9:00am, Lowe's on Primrose St
During these visits, these patients were asymptomatic and wearing masks and gloves.
There is a very small risk of exposure from any of these locations; however, you should be fully aware of any symptoms: fever of 100.4 or greater, a dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell and/or taste and/or chills. Should you experience any or all of these symptoms, you should report these to your primary care provider. Your provider will be the one to determine whether you should be tested.
Again, please continue to do what you know to do regardless of what others are doing or not doing. Your efforts are truly appreciated to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since testing criteria has been changed to where it’s more readily available with even one symptom, the number of positive cases will increase. This is not necessarily because there are more with the disease, but that more people are being tested.
If you have any questions, the State continues to have the COVID-19 Hotline available. You can call 877-435-8411 to ask any questions related to the coronavirus. You may also call the Health Unit at 417-859-2532
