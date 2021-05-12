A few Blue Jays golfers may not have necessarily agreed on how Monday’s conditions helped or hindered the round, but it didn’t stop a couple of them from punching a ticket to state.
Senior Jackson Wolff and junior Luke Gardner each shot an 83 at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield and tied for 16th place at the Class 4 District 3 tournament.
The top 18 individuals, including ties, advance from districts to state this year with the absence of a sectional round. Any higher of a score would have meant both missed the cut.
“That was right on the number,” Marshfield head coach Reggie Smith said. “We talked about in the past how every stroke counts.”
When asked about when or if he felt his 1-2 pair had safely qualified, Smith replied, “I didn’t feel safe necessarily; I was a little bit nervous because I was the one doing the scoring. You see some scores coming across on the cards, and you’re like, ‘I need to see a bigger number.’ But I’m really happy for the guys.”
“Jackson, as a senior to finally qualify for state after he came so close two years ago, and Luke as a first-year player, that’s really impressive in my mind. Also, there’s a future because two of the three remaining players are freshmen, so I feel great about the future of Marshfield golf.”
Wyatt Davis (101), Noah Totten (102) and Janson Rost (118) rounded out the results for the Jays.
Forecasts for Monday didn’t initially call for rain, and though winds weren’t a significant factor, the participation played a factor, even if everyone within the Marshfield contingent didn’t necessarily agree in unison on how.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be, but it was tough,” Wolff said. “I thought the advantage today was almost to play in the rough because there was less water.”
Gardner countered, “I liked the fairway. My wedge shots were on today.”
Wolff countered, “The ball didn’t roll, which it wasn’t terrible, if you’re Luke.”
Totten chimed in, “That’s a compliment. You hit it far enough that it doesn’t have to roll.”
Smith just laughed when notified of the course survey.
At least everyone agreed that the greens were nice.
Glendale took first as a team with a score of 310, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Rolla. Each school had four golfers place medal individually and therefore will be eligible to compete as a team for the state championship. Glendale's Adam Floyd won individual honors with a 72, and Rolla's Jonathan Jordan tied for second with Camdenton's Gunnar Schuster as each shot a 74.
The Class 4 finals will be held at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin on Monday and Tuesday.
“We’re planning to go down probably Sunday afternoon to play the practice round and get familiar with the course as much as possible, and hopefully the weather conditions are much better than they were today,” Smith said.
