As I sit at my desk typing this up, both my body and spirit are overflowing with refreshment. Spending four and half days with friends does that to you.
On Labor Day weekend, I experienced the "outdoor life" and enjoyed the beauty of the Ozarks during my stay at the StoneBridge Resort in Reeds Spring. Count your blessings, Missourians. We might not have deserts or beaches, but we have the Ozark hills, and it's a pleasure just driving through the area to see them. Speaking of counting your blessings, I consider it a real blessing to have a special group of people who I’ve grown very close to since our college days.
When I arrived Friday evening for our "Glamping Trip," I felt overwhelmed with excitement the moment I saw one of my friends walking out of the lodge to greet me. He has been serving as an associate pastor of worship and pastoral care at a church in Texas, so I hadn’t seen him since our gathering at Brio's Italian Restaurant in January 2018.
That evening, our group dined on pizza and chatted about our lives, our recent adventures at work and new opportunities God opened up. I met three new people during my time there, including my friend’s sister, who exemplified the same level of kindness, sassiness and sweetness as her brother. The other two were enjoyable to be around as well, and I learned more about them while spending time together.
The weekend included card games, fishing, a little trek around the walking trail on the resort grounds, swimming in the pool and a trip to the Branson Landing. While we laughed at each other’s stories and snacked on delicious food, we also shared about our worries and frustrations. I poured out my heart to another friend about something I was battling with on a personal level. She told me about her own struggles and challenges.
Throughout the weekend, when we gathered for a meal, we not only prayed and asked God for his favor over the trip, but that we would enjoy our time together.
Time's a precious thing and I’m learning to appreciate the days I have with my friends. Real friends don't just like you for your best qualities. They still love you even at your worst. With this group, I’m blessed to call them friends, just like Jesus called his disciples friends. It says in John 15:13, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."
I know it’s hard for people to find friends or maintain friendships, but when you do find them it's a treasure to behold. Or, as one quote says, "True friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget."
