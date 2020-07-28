Tony Charles McCray, the son of John and Virginia McCrary, was born on May 22, 1950, in Russellville, Arkansas, and passed away at his home in Niangua, on July 25, 2020, at the age of 70.
Tony served his country in the Navy in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged. After he returned home from the service he served as a deputy sheriff for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department in Wichita, Kansas. He also worked several years for Boeing Aircraft and then as a handyman for many years.
During his free time he loved to collect knives, he loved all types of motorcycles, guns and trucks. He especially loved the time that he and his beloved wife, Trudy, would spend driving the back roads, just to look at the barns and farms and countryside.
He is survived by his wife: Trudy, of the home; his mother: Virginia McCrary, of Augusta, Kansas; three children: Laura Jackson, of Marshfield, Share Young, of Louisburg, Kansas and Carla Burgess, of Shawnee, Kansas; one brother: David McCrary and his wife Charlotte, of Augusta, Kansas; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned. At his wishes, Tony is being cremated. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy. A, Marshfield, MO 65706. www.frakerfuneralhome.com
