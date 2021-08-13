Trading the hardwood for a softer surface, Marshfield sophomore Mollie Thomas continues to take steps forward as a volleyball player in the sand.
Basketball was Thomas’ first love in athletics, playing since kindergarten. Her mom, Leslie, says the idea was to have Mollie start playing beach volleyball to help her jump in basketball and in indoor volleyball. Her admiration for the outdoor variety has only grown since, though.
“I just wanted to do beach to get better at indoor, and I fell in love with it,” Thomas said.
As a freshman, she immediately showed signs of promise for the Lady Jays. Last season, she played in 90 sets, racking up 142 kills to compliment an experienced group of Marshfield seniors. She also had a team-best 500 assists as well as 191 digs. That all came after this time last summer she was in a boot due to an injury playing club basketball.
Of playing a role immediately at the varsity level, she said, “Playing at a high level has really helped me grow mentally, be tougher, and [by basketball season] I already had varsity experience that gave me more confidence going in.”
Though not unique to her, Thomas has had to take on the challenge of balancing the push to be successful as an underclassman in multiple sports while also playing competitive travel ball. In the spring, she took part in several distance running events for track, but also was managing an effort to contribute on the basketball court while playing volleyball with Apex out of Springfield.
At times, it means some tough choices. This coming year, she’s forgoing indoor volleyball in the winter to continue her development in hoops. Though she didn’t play travel basketball this summer, Thomas has been honing her hardwood game, too, and might surprise some with her footwork and post moves.
That’s all while making a splash on the beach volleyball scene this summer. The midwest is becoming increasingly competitive with beach, and Thomas has proved herself among one of the best with her peers at not only her level, but by placing top-10 when playing up in 16U and 18U divisions.
There are several nationwide organizations that represent the best the scene has to offer –– AVP, AAU, p1440, to name a few –– and many require, like with many sports, success at regional qualifying events, which then allows advancement to national championships.
Several weeks ago, Thomas, with partner Mia Scanlon, finished third at BVNE (Beach Volleyball National Events) Nationals in the 16U division, facing off against top players from the Class of 2023 class as 2024s. Other top-10 finishes at national events have come before that.
Last weekend, Thomas and a partner from Arkansas took first place in the 16U division at a local BVNE qualifier event held in Ozark.
"This summer's really given me a lot of confidence, traveling and playing in big tournaments," Thomas said. "Last school year was big, too."
The skills have grown alongside confidence.
“I think a big thing [I wanted to work on this summer] was defense, and being quicker, making better reads on defense,” Thomas said. “I’ve really worked at that, and it’s gotten better. My serving, too. Beach is more of a mental game. Lots of girls can have the same skills, but it’s about who’s mentally tougher.”
Plenty of the skills, and others, will translate over when the Lady Jays take the floor this fall and she takes on a bigger role.
“I think my communication and just volleyball IQ [has grown],” Thomas said. “In beach, it’s all about communication, telling each other where to place the ball, how to see the court. I think that’ll really help me indoor this fall.”
Though it means missing some team action in the summer, Marshfield varsity head coach Jarod Olson praises the efforts of student-athletes like Thomas and other returners who continue to progress simultaneously.
“I’m proud of Mollie and lucky to have athletes that are within our program who do a lot more away from our gym to make themselves better,” Olson said. “We have several athletes that are doing a lot of other things, whether it’s some form of cross-training, playing basketball, beach volleyball, club volleyball; I think it's awesome.”
Continued success will likely mean eventual interest from college coaches next summer, but until then, and after, there's big ambitions for Thomas as a Lady Jay. She said both postseason exits, in volleyball and basketball, have been a driving factor for this coming year.
“In volleyball, COVID took our seniors [in districts last year], and that's upsetting, but that's just more motivation," she says. "This year, a lot of us will have bigger roles to step into, but we have a lot of potential these next three years.”
