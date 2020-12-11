If citizens want to read up on the hydroxychloroquine/zincsulfate/aizthromycin protocol used to treat COVID cases as soon as symptoms are reported, the "Zelenko Protocol" paper can be found on the internet.
People can also find the ‘ACWT interview of Richard Bartlett, MD’, of Odessa, Texas. His patients had excellent results using the steroid Budesonide via nebulizer straight to inflamed lungs, also along with zinc supplement and an antibiotic to prevent bacterial pneumonia.
If anyone wants to begin to learn about intravenous or liposomal high dose Vitamin C, search the Internet with terms: New Zealand Farmer Swine Flu Vitamin C.
Sincerely,
John E. Bowers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.