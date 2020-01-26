To the editor:
I would like to thank Mayor Williams for his service to the people of Marshfield. He has been a major asset to our community. In addition I would like to join the mayor in supporting Natalie McNish as our next mayor. I was able to witness her organizational skills and get-done attitude while participating in the planning for Pioneer Park. I urge everyone to support her.
I also would like to ask everyone to vote for Mr. Williams as the East Ward Alderman.
John Means
Commander
Post 142 of the American Legion
Marshfield
