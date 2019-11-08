Last week I had a chat with a friend of mine. She was telling me about a new venture she had been asked to help grow, and while I listened my protective instincts started to kick in. My friend is a few years younger than I am, and she reminds me so much of my younger self — trying to balance being a wife, raising three little boys and finding her groove in the boss babe hustle. Tons of potential, yet feeling like you’re spinning your wheels.
When I was in that season I was kind of all over the place (OK, maybe I still am, but in a different way), constantly searching for the thing that was going to help set me apart, exploring and experiencing different avenues of hustle. I tried so many different things and gave away so much of my time for nothing.
There have been some people along my journey who have cheered for me, guided me, breathed life into me and pushed me to grow. Then there have been people who could see my value, and rather than helping me cultivate and grow in my own way, latched on and took advantage of my willing and eagerness to “do.”
I see my friend’s potential — her drive, determination, commitment and ability to focus, hunker down and work. I value her as an individual and as a friend. So, I gave her a lecture this week, because that’s what good friends do, right? I told her something that someone really smart used to tell me all the time, and honestly, it changed my life.
Do not give away your time for free. It’s the only thing you have that has more value than money and that you can never earn back. Surround yourself by people who respect you and who live by this concept of time, and do not work for anyone who doesn’t.
I see it so often — people giving away their time to others who don’t respect or reciprocate the gift. If there is one thing I’ve learned in my years of hustling and volunteering, it’s that time is under appreciated, often taken advantage of, and never — I repeat, never — repaid.
I am not perfect. It seems like once a season my friend Ashley swoops in and gives me the same lecture I gave my friend, reminding me to choose my time wisely and beating me over the head with my own words. It takes a village, and as a side note: Find yourself a friend like that; you need them, and they need you, too.
This week take some time to yourself and take inventory of who or what you are giving your time to. If it’s a person — do they respect and value your gift? If it’s an activity — does it bring you joy and fulfillment? Seek out the people and activities that make you better; keep them, and forget the rest!
