My usual shortcut to Walmart was cut off by the construction on Banning Street.
I'm not bothered by it, though. Mom told me, "When you see orange cones or construction, praise God for improvements."
I'm so ready for the completion of the interchange project. We've come a long way, Webster Countians — not just for that project, but for other developments in our town, too. I was pumped when the City of Marshfield completed the aquatic center last summer. A few weeks ago, I sat inside the courtroom of the Webster County Justice Center on the Marshfield square, which was a real treat. The beautiful mural on the side wall of the Marshfield Laundromat at Young Shopping's Center just added an extra touch to the changes being done. Even passing by the Domino’s building, I found inspiration for my Question of the Week for our community about pizza. On my way to Fordland, I took Highway A and noticed walls around the new OACAC Head Start program building, next to Fraker Funeral Home.
It sounds ridiculous to be giddy over something so small, but I'm happy to see these improvements. They say good things come to those who wait. The concept of patience isn’t necessarily a great quality for me, but I've seen the value of waiting. I'm praising God to see the growth in Webster County. Last Monday, I walked with Logan-Rogersville assistant superintendent Jason O'Neal through the five buildings of Logan-Rogersville School District. Their April 2019 no-tax increase bond issue allowed them to make much-needed safety and security improvements at all of their school buildings. They’re currently working on new classrooms and other features to one of the elementary school buildings.
It’s a slow process, but I’m excited to know what awaits students when they come back to school this fall. It might look different for them (and for the teachers), especially with the COVID-19, but each district’s working hard to ensure a safe and healthy environment.
That’s also my prayer. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has put a lot of strain on families, but I believe God will get us through this. It says in Isaiah 43:2, “When you go through deep waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”
God promises to walk with us through the flames of life. When I see the growth and progress of our community, I’m reminded we have a reason to keep going. We might not know what these next few months will bring, but we are in this together. Keep up the good work, Webster County citizens! We’re on the road to progress!
