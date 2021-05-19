Thomas Ratterree
(Mountain Grove)
Thomas Leroy Ratterree, son of the late Levi and Doris Marie (Loughridge) Ratterree, was born September 16, 1954, in Cabool, Missouri, and went home to be with Jesus on May 8, 2021, in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was 66 years, 7 months, and 22 days of age.
Thomas grew up and attended school in Woodbridge, Virginia. He was united in marriage to Shirley (Borden) Ratterree on August 1, 1986, in Springfield, Missouri.
Thomas worked for Pizza Hut for 40 years before retiring as store manager in 2019 in Marshfield, Missouri. He had helped open the Pizza Hut in Mountain Grove earlier in his career.
Thomas enjoyed fishing and hunting, including fishing trips to Canada and Texas. He looked forward to deer hunting with his brothers each season. He had a great love for the Lord and faithfully read and studied the Holy Bible. He attended the Assembly of God Church in Marshfield for many years.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Shirley Ratterree of Mountain Grove, three brothers, Terry Ratterree of Mountain Grove, Junior Ratterree and wife, Jean, of Cabool, and Don Ratterree and wife, Midge, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, a sister-in-law, Glenda Bell and husband, Raymond, of Norwood, Missouri, several nephews and nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.
The Ratterree family would like to thank the staffs of Autumn Oaks Caring Center and Hospice Compassus for their compassion and care for Thomas through his journey home.
Visitation for Thomas Ratterree was held Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:30 PM at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Graveside services followed at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery, Mountain Grove, with Rev. Gary Fry officiating. Jared Moore sang “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You”, “Go Rest High On That Mountain”, “Sweet Beulah Land”, and “Sheltered In The Arms Of God”. Burial in Hillcrest Cemetery was under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.