Thomas Neal Herrin, was born September 25, 1979 in Denver, Colorado. He passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Springfield, MO at the age of 41.
Survivors include two children, Lyric and Anastasia Herrin, both of Springfield; his parents, Roger and Cheryl Heyman, Marshfield; one brother, Ryan Heyman and his wife Errin, Littleton, CO; one sister, Tiffany West, CO; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his companion Stacy Sanders.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Private family interment will be in Good Hope Cemetery, Clinton, MO.
Friends and family may come to the funeral home for viewing at their convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.