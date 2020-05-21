Thomas James Brown Sr., 92, Conway, Missouri, was born July 31, 1927, to John R. and Virginia Elizabeth (Shook) Brown in Niangua, Missouri, and departed this life May 11, 2020, at his home in Conway, Missouri, after a long illness. His wife and his daughter were by his side.
On June 22, 1953, Tom was united in marriage to Oleta Fers. To this union four children were born. They shared 67 years together. Tom served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He was a preflight inspector for McDonnell Aircraft (now McDonnell Douglas). Tom had numerous other jobs, including his first job at Niangua Junction, which he was very proud of. He also worked at the Marshfield Steel Plant as press operator until the plant closed. He then went to work in Boonville, Missouri, as a corrections officer, and he worked there for nine years until his retirement. Tom joined Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Conway, Missouri, in 1973. He was the oldest living member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church until his passing on May 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Brown; a sister, Dorothy Fryer; and a grandson, Robert Rippee.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Oleta, of the home; four children, Thomas J. Brown Jr. of Cedar Creek, Texas, William J. Brown (Sherry) of Niangua, Missouri, Frances E. Brown of Conway, Missouri, and John C. Brown (Tammy Kay) of Marshfield, Missouri; five grandchildren, James, William, Rachel, Amanda and Jonathan; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Francie Yates of Corsicana, Texas; a brother, Jon R. Brown (Kay) of Springfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tom will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Mass for Thomas James Brown Sr. was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial was in Reed Catholic Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. Rosary services was held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, with visitation following until 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reed Catholic Cemetery and left in care of Day Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
