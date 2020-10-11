Thomas Hollis, Niangua, was born April 10, 1934, in Fremont, MO, to Phillip and Mary Hollis. He departed this life on October 1, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 86.
Thomas served in the United States Air Force, and retired from Zenith as an electrical engineer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geneiva; his son, Michael; and seven brothers and sisters.
Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Hollis, Jr., Springfield; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Pleasant Site Cemetery, Fremont, MO, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
