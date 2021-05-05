Thomas Edward Byrd passed away on Tuesday, April 27, at home, after fighting cancer for eight years. Tom was born on July 5, 1947, to Elston and Vada (Mudd) Byrd. He belonged to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where he attended just three weeks ago. Tom graduated from Marshfield High School in 1965. Tom’s life was a testament of unconditional love, service to others, and faith in God.
Tom married Connie Davis on August 17, 1965. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage. Their three children brought them joy. Tom worked at Roadway Trucking and enjoyed farming his family land. He managed the recycling center and served as a County Commissioner.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Jack, parents-in-law, Otis and Margaret Davis, brother-in-law, Gary Morse, and many aunts, uncles, and friends. Left to remember him are his wife, Connie, his children, Marla Cary and husband Mike, Mark Byrd, and Michelle Stokes-Byrd and wife Tarsha. Tom’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Marlee McShane and husband Tim, Taylor and Peyton Byrd, Emma Cary, Alexus, Deja and Amayah Harding, K.J. Austin, Oaklee, Case, and Layke McShane. Tom’s surviving siblings are Ken Byrd and wife, Ramona, Dan Byrd and wife, Teresa, Nancy Morse, and Bobbi McClafferty and husband Pat. Other survivors include his loving sisters-in-law, Margie Davis, Kathy Davis and her wife Jennifer Joslin, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
