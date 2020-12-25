I stood Monday night in awe of what was before me. On Dec. 21, for the first time since 1226, the Star of Bethlehem was visible to the human eye. The Christmas Star is famous for guiding the three wise men in the Bible Nativity story to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus Christ.
The visibility of the Star of Bethlehem for the first time in 800 years is explained as the two biggest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, approaching one another so closely that they appear to be fused into one single “star” from our view on Earth.
While this year has brought so much uncertainty, pain and loss for most of the world, it was comforting to see a simple, yet rare reminder so clearly.
I believe that we celebrate Christmas because it is the day that our Savior was born to live the perfect earthly life and then die for each one of our sins. The star that the wise men followed on their journey to meet the perfect man, Jesus, is the same star that I was able to witness with my own eyes, regardless of everything else going on in our world right now.
God literally gave us a sign of peace to guide us through the end of 2020. While it’s not as great and eternity-changing as the birth of our Lord and Savior, it’s still a true phenomenon to me.
I, like thousands of others who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and other illnesses this year, have been having a hard time getting in the Christmas sprit. I don’t think I’ve sang a single Christmas song. But in the nick of time, God gave me a sign. He opened my eyes to the beauty that remains around us despite the earthly struggles we may face and He reminded me that He’s still here – guiding me, day-by-day, toward Jesus.
