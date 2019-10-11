The front page of this newspaper has a volume and issue number: Vol. 128, No. 31. That number is a significant one; it means that we’re on our 31st issue of our 128th year of publishing.
For 128 years, The Marshfield Mail has been coming into local residents’ homes and keeping them informed of the news they need to know to make good decisions as citizens.
The newspaper has changed a bit in that time, in size, design and coverage interests, but it’s still recognizably the same publication. The homes where they are read have changed quite a bit. Maybe initially we were read by gaslight, followed by early electricity in those years when electrical services were extinguished during the nighttime hours and many homeowners were afraid to touch newfangled electric light switches for fear of being electrocuted.
These days, many of us read the paper on our phones, something else no one could have envisioned when we started. When The Mail was founded, the telephone had only been patented for 16 years, and phones would not yet have been found in Webster County homes. That technology changed over time, too, going from no-dial, operator-controlled models to party lines to private wall units of the sort still found in some homes, though many of us have children who consider the curly cord of a wall phone to be a source of real curiosity.
No one then would have imagined staring at the phone for the latest news, but some of you are doing that right now. Perhaps the glow of the phone on your face is the only light in the room.
Newspapers have long legacy, but they maintain a crucial role in our communities today. We watch your government officials to keep them honest, and we record the important moments in the life of your community. We even report people’s misdeeds; imagine living in a country where court proceedings were closed off and private, and sometimes the accused disappeared for no reason anyone could discern. Newspapers and other media keep our officials accountable, especially those in government and the courts.
Ask yourself this: If The Marshfield Mail were not operating in Webster County, who would let you know about the operations of our courts, governments and community at large? If there’s a murder, TV vans might roll in, and if it is spectacular enough, a regional or national newspaper might take a look.
But we at The Mail are here for the big stuff, the middling stuff and even the small but important happenings that keep our society humming along.
We’re glad you’ve picked up a copy of The Mail, whether in its paper or digital form — and who knows? Maybe 128 years from now, our descendants will appear to yours by hologram or an undiscovered medium to tell them what they need to know.
We think so — and we hope so. We plan to keep doing what we’re doing for decades to come.
