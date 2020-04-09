A trip to Universal Studios when I was in elementary school turned me into a pro wrestling fan. Some of the wrestlers, including future greats, were staying at our hotel in Orlando. In the years since, I've had the chance to meet some of the legends, like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels.
I've been to shows of all sizes. I went to TV tapings in front of a few hundred people in Florida. I watched Ric Flair come out with Harley Race at a house show (non-televised) in Kansas City. I've been to RAW, Monday Night Nitro and even a pay-per-view. Unfortunately, money was tight as a college student when two of the "big ones" -- Royal Rumble and WrestleMania –– came to Detroit while I lived there. I should have collected empties or begged for change to afford it, I realize in retrospect.
Until one of my best friends scheduled his weeding and bachelor party around this time, I considered joining other friends for this year’s WrestleMania in Tampa Bay. The wedding was canceled, but Mania was not.
In the past several months, WWE had been exploring a deal with ESPN similar to the UFC, seeking billions in exchange for some of its biggest events. Reportedly, the four-letter network balked at the figure WWE hoped for. A deal would have been pleasing to investors; the company is estimated to lose at least $15 million in live gate revenue. It was anticipated to draw over 65,000 fans to Raymond James Stadium.
Instead, WrestleMania 36 went on in front of no audience but the ones watching from their homes over the weekend. Now, it doesn’t take 50,000, or even 15,000 fans to generate an atmosphere for pro wrestling, but a crowd is damn near necessary. WWE has coined itself “sports entertainment” in recent years, and part of that entertainment is the acting part of playing to a crowd.
That was one of the biggest challenges the company faced as it was forced to tape the event in front of a sparse production crew and personalities (including Gronk) several weeks ago. Since then, several major stars were forced to drop out, including Roman Reigns, a leukemia survivor who is immunocompromised and at greater risk.
One of the event’s biggest problems in recent years is that it has bloated from the usual three-hour block that wrestling and MMA have typically abided by. Wrestlemania 35 last year, including the pre-show, lasted a ridiculous 7.5 hours. That’s too tough to ask of anyone, even before our attention spans were challenged by smartphones. This year’s event was split into two nights, and it worked wonderfully, coming in around 3.5 on Sunday evening. Dud matches that are normally good for a bathroom break or a food/drink run and can kill a tired crowd more than once in an abnormally long event, and while this weekend’s crowd sat watching in comfy pants at home, it worked similarly to alleviate the lulls.
Some things didn’t work with the lack of a crowd, which tempered most expectations. Abjectly playing to the audience, even the one through the lens, failed at times. For others, the smack talk in or out of the ring being completely audible was prime comedy and made up for the lack of reactions to some extent.
Three matches deviated from your "normal" bout. One featured a former superstar named Edge, who had been sidelined for almost a decade with a neck injury, and Sunday was to be his one-on-one return. A 40-minute match ended up being a tour of the Performance Center, a facility constructed in 2013 to primarily train the federation's up-and-comers, from the boardroom to the garage.
Two others were much more theatrical. One was a Boneyard Match, featuring The Undertaker, one of WWE’s most recognizable stars ever. Now 55 years old, Taker is Mr. Wrestlemania, but after countless surgeries, understandably can’t go like he could 10 or 15 Manias ago. The set of the match reportedly took five days to build and was filmed over eight hours, and its staged nature fit the aged phenom perfectly. There were a hearse, a tombstone broken over someone's head and a grave burial, so it was about what one would expect.
The other was a Firefly Fun House Match, named after the skit of one of the hottest characters currently, the Fiend. He competed against John Cena, the company's most recognizable star, along with Brock Lesnar (who fought later). It was equally outrageous, with time traveling that went back to the '80s-style production of the then-WWF, then went forward and featured Cena’s various gimmicks since his debut in 2002. There was very little wrestling, but what has been missing since around the time Cena arrived, when wrestling was "in" with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, has been the "What the hell is going on?" factor. These matches highlighted what’s been absent from programming.
Some people just don't get pro wrestling, or don't care. That's fine. Others (rightly) criticized WWE for taking so long to move a gathering of tens of thousands behind closed doors. But with basketball players competing virtually in NBA 2K being the closest thing to a significant competition otherwise, Wrestlemania provided the kind of rare sports entertainment that millions could enjoy right now. It graded well on a curve.
Until one of my best friends scheduled his weeding and bachelor party around this time, I considered joining other friends for this year’s WrestleMania in Tampa Bay. The wedding was canceled, but Mania was not.
In the past several months, WWE had been exploring a deal with ESPN similar to the UFC, seeking billions in exchange for some of its biggest events. Reportedly, the four-letter network balked at the figure WWE hoped for. A deal would have been pleasing to investors; the company is estimated to lose at least $15 million in live gate revenue. It was anticipated to draw over 65,000 fans to Raymond James Stadium.
Instead, WrestleMania 36 went on in front of no audience but the ones watching from their homes over the weekend. Now, it doesn’t take 50,000, or even 15,000 fans to generate an atmosphere for pro wrestling, but a crowd is damn near necessary. WWE has coined itself “sports entertainment” in recent years, and part of that entertainment is the acting part of playing to a crowd.
That was one of the biggest challenges the company faced as it was forced to tape the event in front of a sparse production crew and personalities (including Gronk) several weeks ago. Since then, several major stars were forced to drop out, including Roman Reigns, a leukemia survivor who is immunocompromised and at greater risk.
One of the event’s biggest problems in recent years is that it has bloated from the usual three-hour block that wrestling and MMA have typically abided by. Wrestlemania 35 last year, including the pre-show, lasted a ridiculous 7.5 hours. That’s too tough to ask of anyone, even before our attention spans were challenged by smartphones. This year’s event was split into two nights, and it worked wonderfully, coming in around 3.5 on Sunday evening. Dud matches that are normally good for a bathroom break or a food/drink run and can kill a tired crowd more than once in an abnormally long event, and while this weekend’s crowd sat watching in comfy pants at home, it worked similarly to alleviate the lulls.
Some things didn’t work with the lack of a crowd, which tempered most expectations. Abjectly playing to the audience, even the one through the lens, failed at times. For others, the smack talk in or out of the ring being completely audible was prime comedy and made up for the lack of reactions to some extent.
Three matches deviated from your "normal" bout. One featured a former superstar named Edge, who had been sidelined for almost a decade with a neck injury, and Sunday was to be his one-on-one return. A 40-minute match ended up being a tour of the Performance Center, a facility constructed in 2013 to primarily train the federation's up-and-comers, from the boardroom to the garage.
Two others were much more theatrical. One was a Boneyard Match, featuring The Undertaker, one of WWE’s most recognizable stars ever. Now 55 years old, Taker is Mr. Wrestlemania, but after countless surgeries, understandably can’t go like he could 10 or 15 Manias ago. The set of the match reportedly took five days to build and was filmed over eight hours, and its staged nature fit the aged phenom perfectly. There were a hearse, a tombstone broken over someone's head and a grave burial, so it was about what one would expect.
The other was a Firefly Fun House Match, named after the skit of one of the hottest characters currently, the Fiend. He competed against John Cena, the company's most recognizable star, along with Brock Lesnar (who fought later). It was equally outrageous, with time traveling that went back to the '80s-style production of the then-WWF, then went forward and featured Cena’s various gimmicks since his debut in 2002. There was very little wrestling, but what has been missing since around the time Cena arrived, when wrestling was "in" with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, has been the "What the hell is going on?" factor. These matches highlighted what’s been absent from programming.
Some people just don't get pro wrestling, or don't care. That's fine. Others (rightly) criticized WWE for taking so long to move a gathering of tens of thousands behind closed doors. But with basketball players competing virtually in NBA 2K being the closest thing to a significant competition otherwise, Wrestlemania provided the kind of rare sports entertainment that millions could enjoy right now. It graded well on a curve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.