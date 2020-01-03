Consolation games can be finicky. In tournaments, when teams are sent to the other side of a bracket and first place becomes unattainable, players become deflated.
Saturday evening's game at Weiser gym was the ultimate consolation game for Strafford. Less than 24 hours prior, the program’s historic, record-breaking 123-game winning streak was halted by Republic in a 43-42 loss. Emotions were high for that game, which was ripe with calls that inflamed just about everyone in O'Reilly but the players.
The Lady Indians' had anything but a cupcake bounce-back assignment in Skyline. The eighth-ranked team in Class 2, Skyline had just taken out the No. 1, Tipton, by a staggering 30 points as the lead-in to the Pink and White Lady Classic, but the Lady Tigers were subdued as well in the quarterfinals at the hands of Ozark.
Rather quickly, it was unmistakable which team was down on its fortunes. Strafford went on and hit six 3-pointers in the first half, appearing composed. Skyline’s top talent, sophomore guard Miranda Quennoz, had open looks rattle out, though others completely missed the mark. Emma Crawford, a junior who scored 15 to open the tourney with a win over Logan-Rogersville, finished scoreless.
"We wanted to prove that one loss doesn’t define us as a team," senior forward Logan Jones said in Weiser’s corridors after the Skyline win. "Even though the streak is over, we're not a bad team for losing. I think the loss kicked us in gear and [helped us] figure out that we need to work harder."
Had the loss come in the White Division title game, the Lady Indians would have had to wait until Jan. 7 at Carthage for redemption and an opportunity to wash away the ill feeling of the Republic defeat.
"If we had to wait a week, I don't know," sophomore point guard Emma Compton said.
"I already had bad dreams about it," added Jones. "I'm not even kidding, I dreamt about basketball the whole night."
I joked that oddly I’d also had a nightmare about a broken camera lens to everyone’s amusement, and a little humor felt like a breath of fresh air. No one cared much to admit it early this season, but while the streak wasn’t talked about, it carried heavily on players.
"It's been very stressful," Compton said. "Not that I wanted to lose, but I think it was good for us. We've never experienced a loss. We won’t have that stress anymore."
And though the pressure and the streak may be gone, the significance of it is not lost on the players.
"The streak was great to have and may or may not ever happen again in Missouri history," Jones said. "I'm just glad we got to be a part of it."
● A shout-out to the hospitality of both Missouri State and Drury, who did a great job feeding everybody for both tournaments in Springfield last weekend — particularly the Panthers, who gifted me a leftover pan of ravioli after my microwave broke a few days beforehand.
● I'd be remiss not to address "Star Wars" a bit with no column last week. I gunned it down U.S. 65 after a night of basketball and wrestling for a late Thursday premiere showing of "Rise of Skywalker," which marked the 10th movie in the franchise going back to the re-releases I’ve caught in theaters.
There appears to be some confusion about why critics and audiences have reverse opinions on Episode VIII, "The Last Jedi," and "Rise." Some want to pan bigoted moviegoers for their dislike of "Jedi." I have a great deal of respect for movie critics –– these poor people had to go watch "Cats" –– but it's their job to grade a movie on its own merits, not within the framework of arguably the biggest and most profitable fictional universe ever created. That is one area where "Jedi" fell flat. "Rise" was truly enjoyable and though imperfect (pacing and the rapid jumping in and out of hyperspace were issues), it felt Star Wars through and through.
As for the sentiment that audiences rejected "Jedi" because it so prominently featured non-white male characters, I can’t speak for everyone but find it to be the most foolish of hot takes. Romances that felt forced (Rose) or poorly developed character arcs (Finn/Phasma) troubled this last trilogy. Odd that nothing has been said about the characters played by Samuel L. Jackson, Carl Weathers and Forest Whitaker in other works within the property.
Speaking of them, with no more Star Wars movies scheduled until 2022, I highly encourage fans who haven’t already to check out the three TV series available on Disney+: "The Mandalorian," "Clone Wars" and "Rebels." It’s not hard to argue that each are better than anything SW that’s hit the big screen since 2005's "Revenge of the Sith." For gamers, there’s “Jedi: Fallen Order” and MMORPG "The Old Republic" as well, each fantastic in their own right.
Happy New Year, and may the Force be with you, always.
