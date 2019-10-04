Some things are better left untouched. Remember when you were a kid in a store and your parents either seized or swatted your hand as it reached for something that wasn’t to be messed with?
Friday brought about the news that the NBA’s board of governors unanimously approved a plan to impose stiffer penalties for tampering with players already under contract with other clubs. It’s not that these rules are brand new, but the previous ones in place were the equivalent of something perhaps even less deterring than a swat of the hand. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hopes that fines up to $10 million and the potential forfeiture of draft picks or voiding of contracts could help prevent teams from talking to players on the market prior to the start of free agency. The league is even planning to randomly select five teams each year for audits to investigate records of communication with agents and players.
I wish I could take credit for it, but Toronto Star columnist Dave Feschuk appropriately compared these audits to be comparable to an athlete undergoing a typical urine test for PEDs in that it will "only catch the dumb and the reckless."
Feschuk couldn’t be more spot-on. The NBA and Silver insist that this is not about creating a police state, but even body cameras on executives would be unlikely to curtail the issue at hand. That’s because the league would have to create a cease-and-desist policy on establishing friendships with players on other teams to truly curb what’s plaguing the NBA, despite its peak popularity. Maybe this is just the NBA providing a way to look over the shoulder of teams on incidents like the reported involvement of the uncle of Kawhi Leonard in this summer’s free agency frenzy, which ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested ranged anywhere from houses to planes to land the 2019 NBA Finals MVP.
The NBA is right and admirable in wanting to at least appear concerned about a seismic issue, But stopping several players from abandoning green-but-not-green-enough pastures for one of a few select destinations is a complex problem that’s not going away with last week’s changes.
A look at several other leaky faucets in sports:
Kansas University men’s basketball. This whole Adidas scandal reminded me a little bit of that Queen hit “Hammer to Fall.” I know Mizzou fans have been awaiting this, especially after having a rotten taste in the mouth following the bowl ban. The NCAA just served notice of allegations of several major violations in the program from findings in the FBI's investigation of the pay-for-play recruiting ring.
That hammer, in the way of multiple Level 1 violations, is more likely than not going to smash the Jayhawks’ 30-year streak of NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament appearances, the longest in history. There’s a good chance that this situation doesn’t resolve itself by the end of the 2019-20 season, but even for a team that’s likely to do well on the court, it’s never good to have a cloud that dark hanging overhead. That’s a cloud that may forever loom over the legacy of Bill Self. VERDICT: Short-term damage significant, extended future unclear.
University of Michigan football. College football’s two highest-paid head coaches, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban, have traded places winning the sport’s last four national championships. Behind them as the third-highest paid coach is Jim Harbaugh, lured to his alma mater to restore the Maize and Blue to a powerhouse.
A pair of 10-3 seasons to start his tenure were followed by a disastrous 8-5 year, then a 10-3 campaign under Harbaugh in 2018. Ranked No. 7 in the AP Preseason Poll, expectations were high as they’ve been for Year 5 of the new era, but Michigan required two overtimes to beat Army before collapsing last weekend at No. 13 Wisconsin, 35-14.
Some of the stats on the Wolverines under Harbaugh must be difficult for Michigan fans to stomach. An 0-4 winless record against Ohio State doesn’t sit well, but Michigan has been 1-0 against top-10 opponents overall under Harbaugh. Yes, Ohio State recruits talent on par with the Clemsons and Alabamas over the CFB world, but Harbaugh’s pair of fifth-ranked recruiting classes (and some other good ones) should now be bearing the kind of fruits that make for a title contender, and not just in the Big Ten. Is Harbaugh on thin ice, or is it time to accept that Michigan are done-and-dusted as a top school? Both, possibly. VERDICT: Possibly time for a new plumber.
UFC gloves. As a soccer fan, no one is less surprised that Mexican fans could be throwing beer on combatants, or trash and bottles into a ring at an event.
That’s what happened when Mexican fighter Yair Rodriguez met American Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Saturday’s UFC event at the Mexico City Arena. Just a dozen seconds into the fight, Rodriguez swiped down with his fingers and raked Stephens’ left eye. Doctors immediately entered the Octagon to examine the eye, and referee Herb Dean did everything he could to provide Stephens with the maximum five minutes to recover, but Stephens, one of the tough guys in the sport, couldn’t open the eye, and the fight was ruled a no-contest.
Having been to a pair of UFC events as a paid spectator, I know they’re not cheap, and anytime the main event of a card is compromised, there’s a good reason to be rattled, but not to throw glass bottles. I’m not sure if that will ever change, but I’m more optimistic toward the prospect of deterring these unfulfilled bouts due to eye pokes.
There’s a sort of overreaction with eye pokes in MMA in that when one happens, it’s made out to be as if there’s an epidemic. Still, it’s happening too frequently, and fans are clamoring for a switch. Commentator Joe Rogan claims there’s new gloves in the work, though, so maybe just a bit more patience is required.
VERDICT: The toolkit is in the mail.
