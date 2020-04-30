The NFL Draft finally arrived after what seemed like months of exhausting coverage even before we were chained indoors. It went off almost flawlessly, as perhaps could be expected with a village of IT professionals at the location of seemingly every league executive.
ESPN and the NFL deserve plenty of credit for pulling it off without a hitch. The planning that went into it was clearly unprecedented compared to years past. Cameras were placed in the homes of numerous players taken in the first several rounds, and there was a charming tale for at least every pick during last Thursday's coverage.
That also gave this year's draft even more of a cookie-cutter feeling, not helped by the fact that some of the mayhem that was expected in the top 10 picks, particularly the top five, never surfaced. The Lions stood pat at No. 3, the Dolphins didn’t trade up from No. 5 (when viewership peaked for the entire three-day broadcast), and the Chargers picked Justin Herbert at six. With few other major storylines involving skill-position players, a big story was the Eagles selecting Oklahoma (and former Alabama) quarterback Jalen Hurts near the end of the second round.
One on-air personality for ESPN made the comment that the draft was flying by during Thursday night's first-round coverage, which couldn’t have been further from the truth. True to form, the opening round slogged as usual, but that didn’t stop the average viewership from being up over four million, according to the NFL.
For a first round that lasted as long as "The Irishman" and was arguably less dynamic, it won’t be remembered as the pinnacle of pandemic sports viewership. No, that belongs to "The Last Dance."
A documentary series constructed around unaired footage from the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season, Michael Jordan’s last year with the franchise, it was edited down from over 500 hours of all-access footage into 10 hour-long parts. Originally announced almost two years ago, the release date was initially scheduled for this June, but social media clamored for ESPN to air the series earlier than planned.
Call it a slam-dunk decision.
Premiering in two-part servings (beginning on April 19), "Dance" is safely already on track to join the pantheon of great sports docs like "Hoop Dreams" and the best of the "30 for 30" series. It flashes back and forth from that '97-98 season to pivotal moments from years prior involving Jordan or the Bulls.
One reason we binge TV on Netflix or Hulu is to beat the spoilers, but everyone knows how that season turned out. It doesn’t matter one bit. Two hours of "Dance" fly like a great movie drama should. I clamored for Episode Three, Four, and the rest after knocking out the first pair several days after they came out.
There's no harm in waiting, though. Television shows like "LOST" and "Breaking Bad" became cultural staples because of that anticipation. We discussed them out of that burning desire of waiting for what was next. It’s a feather in the cap of "Dance" and its producers that it can do the same despite us all knowing where the path is leading.
● One hang-up for "The Last Dance" was getting Jordan to give it the green light, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Jordan (according to ESPN) that they would front the cost and he would have creative control. Everyone wins, right? That kind of control has a cost.
Last Sunday's batch of episodes fails to paint a complete picture of how the "Bad Boy" Pistons walked out after the Eastern Conference Finals. Someone I've sat next to on press row, Terry Foster, was the Pistons' beat writer for The Detroit News at the time. He wrote on his blog Monday about how prior to that, the Celtics walked out on the Pistons, but the world was presented the image that Kevin McHale graciously shook hands with Isiah Thomas at mid-court, when in reality, Thomas cut him off when he was trying to sneak off the court with teammates Larry Bird and Co. It was a different time when rivalries ran deep. Maybe the "Bad Boys" were the villains we needed, but regardless, "Dance" makes sure history will remember them that way, alone in their wrongdoing.
● Now is a great time to go check out some "30 for 30" releases, if you haven't already run the gauntlet. I'm admittedly not caught up on all of Volume III, but here’s my view of the best: "Without Bias"; "The U"; "June 17th, 1994"; "The Two Escobars"; "Tim Richmond: To the Limit"; "Pony Excess"; "Unguarded"; "The Price of Gold"; "Fantastic Lies" and "Nature Boy."
