Terry Lee Lafferty, Sr., 66 years old, passed away on October 9, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Terry was born November 21, 1953 in Ava, Missouri to Robert Amon and Doris (Fitzgerald) Lafferty.
Terry enjoyed raising goats, working on cars, gardening, reading, cooking, fishing, and spending time with close family and friends, particularly his mom, Doris.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Robert; one brother, Garry Lafferty; one sister, Kay Huffaker; and brother-in-law, Ed Hatfield.
Terry is survived by his mother, Doris; seven children, John Lafferty, Angela Neil, Terry Lee Lafferty, Jr., Heather (Ott) Maiwat, Tyler (Jessica) Lafferty, Mandy Lafferty, and Stephanie Dennis; one brother, Rick Lafferty; two sisters, Suzetta (Richard) Clark and Sheila Hatfield; beloved pets, Huck and Blondie; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cremation services for Terry will be conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Ava, Mo.
Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
