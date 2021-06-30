Terry L. Miller

Terry L. Miller, 73, Lebanon, Missouri son of Harry Howard and Alma

(Gray) Miller was born April 29, 1948 in Decatur, Illinois, and departed this

life June 26, 2021 in Mercy Hospital, Lebanon, Missouri.

 

He was united in marriage to Carmen Sullivan on July 11, 2011.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Allyn

Miller; sister, Fern Stark.

 

He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, of the home; four children, Joe

Miller and wife Tina, of Rogersville, MO, Tony Miller and wife, Michelle, of

Belle, MO, Heather Rivera and husband Israel, of Parkville, MO, Tim Miller

and wife Amy, of Nixa, MO; twelve grandchildren, Gabrielle, Shaelyn,

Collin, Logan, Bailey, Mia, Kaleb, Ali, Aubrey, Mackenzie, Peyton, and

Liliana; one great granddaughter, Brynlee; one brother, Larry Miller and

wife Joyce; extended family, Tibin, Gamit, Jackie and the Southern Gospel

Singers, and a host of family and friends.

 

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 2, 2021 at Community

Baptist Church, Lebanon, MO, with burial in Twilight Cemetery, Conway,

MO. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the church,

under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. The family

requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Compassion International

or Twilight Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online

condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.

