Terry L. Miller, 73, Lebanon, Missouri son of Harry Howard and Alma
(Gray) Miller was born April 29, 1948 in Decatur, Illinois, and departed this
life June 26, 2021 in Mercy Hospital, Lebanon, Missouri.
He was united in marriage to Carmen Sullivan on July 11, 2011.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Allyn
Miller; sister, Fern Stark.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, of the home; four children, Joe
Miller and wife Tina, of Rogersville, MO, Tony Miller and wife, Michelle, of
Belle, MO, Heather Rivera and husband Israel, of Parkville, MO, Tim Miller
and wife Amy, of Nixa, MO; twelve grandchildren, Gabrielle, Shaelyn,
Collin, Logan, Bailey, Mia, Kaleb, Ali, Aubrey, Mackenzie, Peyton, and
Liliana; one great granddaughter, Brynlee; one brother, Larry Miller and
wife Joyce; extended family, Tibin, Gamit, Jackie and the Southern Gospel
Singers, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 2, 2021 at Community
Baptist Church, Lebanon, MO, with burial in Twilight Cemetery, Conway,
MO. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the church,
under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. The family
requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Compassion International
or Twilight Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online
condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
