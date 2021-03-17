Teddy Dean Hogue, 70, Fordland, Missouri was born April 16, 1950 to Wallace Dean and Peggy June (Addison) Hogue in Kansas City, Missouri and departed this life March 11, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Terry Braden, Larry Braden and Shannon Braden.
Teddy is survived by two brothers, Fred Hogue, Liberty, Missouri and Kevin Braden, Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Kim Braden, Warsaw, Missouri; a son, T.J. Hogue and Family; Jack Rust, Rogersville, Missouri; A.J. Rust and wife, Maya, Rogersville, Missouri; April Ledgerwood and husband, Mike, Marshfield, Missouri, Amanda Ledgerwood, and husband, Jeremiah, Rogersville, Missouri; and Scott Huff, Rogersville and a host of friends and family.
Ted was drafted into the Army his senior year of high school before graduation. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He came home from the war and started driving a truck. Teddy hauled cattle for many years. Teddy enjoyed fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle.
Celebration of Life visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Day Funeral Home Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
