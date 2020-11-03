Tammi Virlee Cline, Marshfield, was born August 16, 1960 in Tulsa, OK to Bill and Virlee (Coffman) Cline. Tammi longed to go home to Jesus. She went home to Him on October 27, 2020 in Marshfield Care Center at the age of 60.
Tammi enjoyed crocheting, reading, and she was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Cline.
Tammi is survived by her mother, Virlee Cline, Marshfield; siblings, Debbie Cline, Springfield, Billy Cline, Springfield, Bruce Cline, Marshfield, and Brian Cline, Marshfield; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
