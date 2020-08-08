I had what I thought was a pretty good idea recently.
I decided to present a series of profiles in the pages of The Mail. A profile is simply a close look at a subject, typically a person, and it usually serves as a fairly wide-ranging introduction to that person.
There's usually no special occasion for these stories, unlike most of the stories that appear in a newspaper. These profile subjects aren't people who have recently won a prize or achieved some unusual distinction. They are instead fascinating people who live among us and who have earned a moment in the spotlight just by being special folks.
The series I devised is called "Tag, you're it." The premise is exactly like a game of tag, where one person is "it," and then the "it" person chooses the next in line for the role. With these stories, I chose the first profile subject, and she in turn nominated the next, who nominated the next, and so on.
I like the system. I had a casual acquaintanceship with the first profile topic, Jill Phillips, a local photographer and community volunteer. She is someone I've run into many times and have talked to and enjoyed. But we weren’t besties. I really didn't know Jill very well at all.
Doing a story on her gave me an opportunity to find out more about the kind of person Jill is, and she absolutely did not disappoint. Jill has an authentic, love-filled servant's heart, and it’s her fervent goal to lift other people up and make them feel remarkable.
I think that's pretty remarkable, actually, and it was fun to share Jill's story with our readers. If we weren't close friends before, we are much closer now.
The really neat part came next, when Jill nominated the second subject for a profile, Desi Becht. Desi is an absolute artist in the kitchen, and the cookies she makes and hand-decorates are delicious little masterpieces. What was neat about Desi, whom I had never previously met, was her philosophy of life. Desi understands what some people never grasp, which is that we have just one precious life, and there’s no reason not to make it amazing right now.
Desi offered me the next subject, and it was someone whose name I've encountered and who looked familiar when I showed up for the interview, but I had never actually met Alice Bertoldie. You can read about Alice on today’s front page. She's just a really intriguing person, creative beyond compare, with a strong love for her grandchildren and compassion that extends to all children. For her, creativity is a way to give back to the world, and whether it's through her sewing or her baking, Alice can't seem to stop creating for others.
Talking to these three remarkable women was some of the most fun I've had as a journalist in Marshfield. I went into the interviews with no expectations but with curiosity and attention. It paid off. But here’s a secret: It always pays off. People are endlessly fascinating, and generally very good.
Have we ever exchanged an email? If so, you've encountered my journalistic motto in my signature line, and the statement is also visible in cross-stitch form in my office. It says simply, "Everyone has dignity. Everyone has worth. Everyone has a story." In my "Tag, you're it" series, I'm putting this core belief of mine to the test. Does everyone have a story? So far, yes. And so far there are some of my favorite stories I've written here.
I hope to meet even more lovely people in the coming weeks.
