Susan Marie Ivie, daughter of Joe and Sherry Young, was born July 18, 1971 in Springfield, Mo. She departed this life June 25, 2021 in her home in Niangua, Mo. She was 49 years old.
On April 30, 1999 Susan was united in marriage to Kale Ivie. They were blessed with two children. Susan established and became the director of the day care center at Prime Inc. She later founded and became the administrator of Marshfield Christian School for 13 years. She loved being able to offer Christian education for the children in this area
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Joe Young. She is survived by her husband, Kale, her daughter, Grace Ivie and her son Jake Ivie, her mother, Sherry Young. Two brothers, Brian Young and wife Heather and their two children, Zach and Johanna, Kevin Young and wife Olivia and their two children, Opal and Otis, and many other relatives and friends.
Susan’s family would like to give a huge Thank You to very special family and friends:
Sherry Young / Grandma, Judy Ivie / Nana, Robert and Amanda Higbee, Kevin and Michelle Terry, Jack and Missy Verbeck, Daren and Cynthia Reese, Lyndall Newton, and Tom and Nicole Dixon.
We love you guys so much!
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Private graveside services will be held in Copening Cemetery, Niangua.
Memorial contributions can be made to Copening Cemetery or to the family in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
