As schools across the county have dismissed for the summer, seasonal programs at the Webster County Library are just beginning to gear up. The library will offer ways to keep both children and adults entertained throughout the summer break.
“Our summer reading program is online this year and hosted by a company called Beanstack,” said Webster County Library Public Services Coordinator Krista Jackson. “Which is an online tracking system for reading challenges.”
The challenges began on June 1 but can be started at any time. There are three different challenges for kids and two opportunities for adults. These challenges have different reading level expectations, not based on age but on reading ability. For adults, the challenges are based on how much time one is wanting to actually spend on the challenges.
“It’s a great and fun new way to keep track of summer reading,” she added. “We don’t do paper tracking anymore so it’s a great new opportunity for us.”
After a year of uncertainty and no live performances, the Webster County Library’s two branches in Marshfield and Rogersville will return with live performances this summer.
“We have a few in-person performers that are coming in and we just ask people that they take whatever precautions their family is most comfortable with and to use good social distancing practices when possible,” she said.
The Rogersville branch of the Webster County Library is located at 104 Beatie St. while the Marshfield branch is at 219 W. Jackson. Summer events are as listed below.
Rogersville “Wild Wednesday” dates:
June 9: Marty the Magician
June 23: OMG Josh
June 30: Dickerson Park Zoo
July 7: Babaloo
Preschool Storytime each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Performances will be held at the Heritage Post (101 N Mill St.)
Marshfield “Wild Wednesday” dates:
All events begin at 10 a.m.
June 2: Juggling Jeff
June 9: Marty the Magician
June 23: OMG Josh
July 7: Babaloo
Preschool Storytime each Monday at 10 a.m.
There will be no storytime on June 21 or July 5.
“We will also have some take and make craft kits available this summer and those will be announced via our Facebook page when they’re ready,” Jackson said.
According to Jackson, these craft kits range from three different levels for children and there will be a few opportunity for adults to get in on the crafts as well. To participate in library activities, patrons will need a library card of their own. However, all it takes to receive your free card is filling out an application. To apply, bring a copy of your photo ID and a piece of mail as proof of a Webster County address to a library branch.
For the Mitchell sisters, of Conway, the library and it’s offered programs are nothing new. Charley and Ruby have had library cards before and stopped by Friday, May 28 to renew.
“My favorite part of the library is the smell of the books,” said Ruby Mitchell, who is entering 6th grade.
“I love it here,” added soon-to-be 3rd grader Charley Mitchell. “You can find any book you want.”
For questions about a library card or summer programs, call the Webster County Library at (417) 468-3335 (Marshfield) or (417) 753-3220 (Rogersville). Those interested participating in events or take and make crafts can check their Facebook page – Webster County Library – or website, webstercounty.lib.mo.us. For more information or to register for Beanstack, visit webstercountylibrary.beanstack.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.