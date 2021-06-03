Each year, Marshfield starts the school school year by introducing the state nominee books to all of the students at MJHS. Students then have the option to work toward rewards while reading a lot of great books from the list. Truman books are geared toward grades 6-8 and Gateway books are for grades 8-12. Older students at MJHS have the option to read from both categories. Congrats to these students for putting the time and effort into reading all 12 Truman nominees! Front row (left to right): Kalli Kliewer, Kendyl Dolan, Emery Leighty and Marlee Cramer. Back row (left to right): Madisyn Feuerborn, Lilah Herman, Doug Lee, Tarren Robinson and Alton Smith.
Lilah Herman read all 12 Truman State Nominees and 15 Gateway Nominees. Lilah is the first student at MJHS to finish both categories of books in one school year!
