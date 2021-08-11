On July 22, 2021, MW Thomas K McGuire Jr, Past Grand Master of the State of Missouri from 1987-88 traveled to Strafford Lodge 608 for a visit during our Stated Communication. After the Grand Honors, PGM McGuire Jr stated how pleased he was to be here for the initiation of two (2) new members into freemasonry. WM Rick Headlee welcomed PGM McGuire Jr and shared past stories when PGM McGuire Jr was a Judge and WM Headlee was a Springfield Police Officer. The lodge was honored that PGM McGuire Jr choose to spend the evening enjoying the camaraderie of brethren of our lodge, and helping with ritual.
