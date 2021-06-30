This year’s Independence Day Parade in Strafford will celebrate the city turning 150 years old. The parade normally falls on the fourth, but the Sesquicentennial will be held on Saturday, July 3 with a start time of 10 a.m.
“Since it’s the 150th birthday for the City of Strafford, we have encouraged those that enter the parade to decorate floats that would be representative in something in our history,” said City Administrator Martha Smartt. “We’re also going to be awarding prizes for the best first, second and third place floats. We have some corporate sponsorships providing prizes for the top three.”
According to Smartt, floats and participants will line up by 9:15 a.m. with judging occurring at 9:30. Cash prizes will be $150 for 1st place float, $75 for second and $50 for third sponsored by local business, TransLand.
“We’ll have a band, tractors, numerous floats as well as a Veterans trolley leading the front of the parade to express our appreciation,” she added.
Another thing happening at the event will be a proclamation regarding the celebration of the city’s 150th birthday.
“After the parade, there will be a gathering under our pavilion at Delp Park for the proclamation as well as the awarding of the top three winners for the parade float competition. We hope to see everyone there.”
