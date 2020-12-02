Steven William Atwood, 55, Marshfield, Missouri was born April 28, 1965 to William Lee and Denise Ann (Jost) Atwood in Elmhurst, Illinois and departed this life November 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father, William Lee Atwood.
Steven is survived by his mother, Denise Bush; three brothers, Scott M. Atwood, Timothy D. Atwood and Tony Altvar; eight sisters, Elizabeth Ann Patterson, Gina Finstrom, Margie L. Lusk, Deana M. Cox, Tara Ayers, Dori V. Adkison, Phyllis Bellinger and Holly Peterson; special nieces, Bethany Lea Asbell and Brandy L. Mahan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Steven graduated from Sonshine School in Marshfield, Missouri. He worked for WebCo Custom Industries for 18 years. Steven always had a smile on his face. He was a joy to everyone he met. He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services for Steven William Atwood will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be held in Marshfield Cemetery following the memorial service. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Oakhill Group Home, 1120 N. Pine St., Marshfield, Missouri, 65706. Please include Steven’s name on the donation. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
