Stephen Michael Burk was born on September 14, 1950 in Springfield, Missouri, to Jack Michael Burk and Evelyn Vaughn (Lee) Burk. He went home to be with the Lord at 70 years of age, on February 19, 2021, in his Seymour, MO home.
Steve was known to many in his community as the owner of Byler Building Supply. He joined the Ozark Mennonite congregation in 1983, where he served as a deacon from 1985 until his death.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, of the home; six children, Michael (Melissa Yoder), Esther, Elisabeth (Darrell Ramer), Eunice (Joseph Miller), Daniel, and Dorcas (Kent Kropf); seventeen grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn (Roger Bricker) and Mary (Steve Dillon). Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Ozark Mennonite Church, with interment following in Ozark Mennonite Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.