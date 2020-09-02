Stella Louise Price, 74, of Elkland, Missouri, was born Feb. 14, 1946, to Delvin and Nellie (Morgan) Mallard in Elkland, Missouri. She departed this life in her home Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delvin and Nellie Mallard; an infant brother; a sister, Joan Stewart; and a brother, Ruby Mallard.
Stella is survived by her husband, Dwight Wayne Price, of 57 years; her three children, Tammy Huff and husband Tom of Fair Grove, Missouri, Shelly Parrott and husband Sam of Elkland, Missouri, and Jeff Price of Elkland, Missouri; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Barbara Cline and Norma Shockley and husband Jerry; and one brother, James Mallard.
Stella worked at York Casket for 24 years, was a long-time member of the Elkland Fire Department Board and worked at Hannah’s in Elkland for three years.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Seasons Hospice for the last 21 months of care and support, especially her care team, Jess, Nick, Stephanie, Cadee, Katrina, Andrea and Chaplin Bill, for all of the care you have given to Stella and becoming part of the family.
Graveside services for Stella Louise Price will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Mission Chapel Cemetery, Elkland, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seasons Hospice and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
